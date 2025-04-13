A look at highest individual scores for SRH in IPL
Abhishek Sharma played a record-breaking knock in Sunrisers Hyderabad's stunning win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
He hammered a 55-ball 141 as the Orange Army chased down PBKS's score of 245/6 in just 18.3 overs.
Abhishek now has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history.
He also owns the highest score for an SRH batter in the tournament.
#1
Abhishek Sharma: 141 vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025
Abhishek went berserk in the run-chase of 246 in Hyderabad. He completed his ton off 40 balls, the second-fastest by an SRH batter in IPL history.
As mentioned, he now owns the highest individual score for SRH in IPL history.
His 141-run knock was studded with 10 sixes, the the most by an SRH batter in an IPL innings, as per Cricbuzz.
#2
David Warner: 126 vs KKR, Hyderabad, 2017
In Hyderabad, Abhishek broke the record of David Warner.
Leading the Orange Army, Warner hammered 126 off just 59 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017. His knock had 10 fours and 8 sixes.
Warner's brilliance powered SRH to 209/3 in 20 overs. The Knight Riders were later restricted to 161/7 with SRH's concerted bowling effort.
#3
Jonny Bairstow: 114 vs RCB, Hyderabad, 2019
Jonny Bairstow and Warner were on fire for SRH in IPL 2019. Together, they produced several match-winning partnerships that season.
One such stand came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. They added 185 runs for the opening wicket, wth SRH reaching 231/2.
Bairstow tallied a 56-ball 114 (12 fours and 7 sixes), while Warner returned unbeaten (100). SRH later won by 118 runs.