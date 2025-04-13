What's the story

Abhishek Sharma played a record-breaking knock in Sunrisers Hyderabad's stunning win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

He hammered a 55-ball 141 as the Orange Army chased down PBKS's score of 245/6 in just 18.3 overs.

Abhishek now has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history.

He also owns the highest score for an SRH batter in the tournament.