IPL 2025, CSK bounce back with win over LSG: Stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 30 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The Yellow Army finally bounced back after five successive defeats. They chased down 167 despite suffering a middle-order collapse.
CSK were earlier powered by their spin attack, whereas Rishabh Pant played a captain's knock for the Super Giants.
Here are the key stats.
Match
A look at match summary
Asked to bat, LSG lost two early wickets. Pant and Mitchell Marsh accelerated after Nicholas Pooran's dismissal dented LSG (23/2).
Despite losing Marsh within 100, LSG (166/7) were bolstered by Pant. Spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad shone through.
For CSK, openers Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra added 52 runs. Although they lost successive wickets, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni got them home.
Partnership
Fifty-plus opening stand for CSK
Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra gave CSK a solid start in the run-chase. Rasheed, who replaced Devon Conway at the top, made his IPL debut.
The duo added 52 runs, making it only the second fifty-plus opening stand for CSK in IPL 2025.
Rasheed's impressive 19-ball 27 was studded with 6 fours, while Ravindra hammered a 22-ball 37 (5 fours).
Information
CSK shine in powerplay
CSK were 59/1 in the first six overs. Rachin contributed with a 13-ball 25. According to Cricbuzz, this was the third instance of CSK scoring 50-plus runs in the powerplay.
Pant
Pant leads from the front
Pant earlier led the Super Giants from the front.
The 27-year-old struggled against spinners, however, the innings's back-end saw him accelerate with astounding strokes.
Pant was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana for 63 off 49 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).
He finally displayed his vigor after a string of low scores. Before this match, he played a solitary 20-plus knock in IPL 2025.
Information
Much-awaited fifty in T20 cricket
As per Cricbuzz, Pant has registered his first 50-plus score after 19 innings in T20 cricket. He recently completed 5,000 runs in the format. Pant has now raced to 26 half-centuries.
CSK
Pant gets past 400 runs against CSK
Pant's latest knock shows how he has the ability to bounce back quickly.
As of now, the Indian batter has racked up 3,386 runs from 118 IPL games at an average of 34.55. His strike-rate reads a phenomenal 147.08.
Pant has a ton and 19 half-centuries to his name. He has also raced past 400 runs against CSK in the IPL.
Bowling
CSK bowlers step up
Jadeja and Noor Ahmad shone for CSK with the ball. The former broke the crucial stand between Pant and Marsh, dismissing the Aussie batter.
His other wicket came in the form of Ayush Badoni, who was stumped by Dhoni.
Besides, LSG batters had no answers to Ahmad's guile. Despite being wicketless, he conceded just 13 runs.
Matheesha Pathirana also took two wickets.
Wickets
Ahmad joins Sunil Narine, holds Purple Cap
Ahmad conceded the joint-fewest runs in a four-over spell in IPL 2025. He shares the record with Kolkata Knight Riders's Sunil Narine (against CSK in Chennai).
Ahmed currently has the Purple Cap, with 12 wickets from seven games at an average of 14.25. His tally includes a four-wicket haul.
Overall, the Afghan spinner has raced to 36 wickets from 30 IPL games.
Dhoni
First player with 200 fielding dismissals
The legendary MS Dhoni has added another feather to his cap.
Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 fielding dismissals in the IPL. His historic dismissal came as he stumped Badoni.
Dhoni now has 201 dismissals as a fielder in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik is his closest rival, with 182 dismissals.
Dhoni's path to this incredible milestone features 197 wicket-keeping dismissals.
Dube
Dube stars in CSK's win
Dube came in as an Impact Player, having replaced Pathirana. The former came in after CSK were down to 76/3.
He held his end while CSK's middle order collapsed. They were down to 111/5 (15 overs).
Dube was finally joined by Dhoni as the required rate shot up. His 37-ball 43* (3 fours and 2 sixes) powered CSK to victory in the final over.