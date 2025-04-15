IPL 2025: PBKS beat KKR, defend lowest-ever total (111)
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
In an anti-climax, the Kings successfully defended 111 after being bowled out. KKR, who suffered early blows, were cruising at 62/2..
However, an incredible four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal turned the match upside down. KKR, who perished for 95, lost by 16 runs.
PBKS
PBKS's innings derail after positive start
Electing to bat, PBKS had a solid start as openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 39 runs.
However, Rana's brilliance brought them down to 54/4.
Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy struck in the middle overs, with PBKS slumping to 86. They shared four wickets as PBKS perished for 111 in 15.3 overs.
Shashank Singh's valuable 18 (17) propelled the Kings past 100.
KKR
KKR falter following Raghuvanshi-Rahane stand
KKR suffered turbulence early in the run-chase, having lost Quinton de Kock and Narine. This reduced them to 7/2 (1.2 overs).
Raghuvanshi, who came in as an Impact Player, launched a counter-attack thereafter. His 28-ball 37 (5 fours and 1 six) helped KKR's cause.
However, KKR went from 62/2 to 76/7 with Chahal's quick four-fer. They were eventually bowled out for 95 (15.1 overs).
Rana
The pick of KKR's bowlers
Harshit Rana was the pick of KKR's bowlers. He took three wickets for 25 runs from his three overs.
Rana broke the crucial opening partnership by dismissing Arya. He sent PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer back for a duck in the same over.
Rana next dismissed Prabhsimran, which further brought PBKS down to 54/4.
In seven matches this IPL season, Rana has taken 10 wickets.
Spin duo
Chakravarthy, Narine shine for KKR
Spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine was once again on fire.
The former knocked over Josh Inglis (2) and Glenn Maxwell (7). He conceded just 21 runs in four overs.
His compatriot Narine dismissed Suryansh Shedge (4) and Marco Jansen (1) toward the end. The Caribbean spinner conceded only 14 runs from his three overs.
Battle
Glenn Maxwell vs Varun Chakravarthy
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy has now dismissed Maxwell as many as four times in seven T20 innings. They have only met in the IPL so far.
Maxwell's average against Chakravarthy reads 11.50. However, he has a healthy strike-rate (148.38) in this regard.
The Aussie batter has racked up 46 runs off 31 balls against the mystery spinner in the format.
Information
Maxwell's forgettable IPL 2025 season
Maxwell has had a forgettable IPL 2025 season so far. His scores read 0, 30, 1, 3, and 7. As per Cricbuzz, Maxwell has amassed just 93 runs in his last 14 IPL innings (Average: 6.64).
Narine
Most wickets against a team in IPL
Narine has unlocked another achievement. He is now the highest wicket-taker against Punjab Kings in IPL.
Narine surpassed Indian seamer Umesh Yadav, who scalped 35 wickets at an average of 17.88 against the Kings.
Only one other bowler has taken more than 30 wickets in this regard.
With 36, the former now has the most wickets against a team in the IPL.
Total
PBKS's third-lowest all-out total in IPL
PBKS's 111 is their third-lowest all-out total in the IPL.
As per Cricbuzz, this is only behind 73 (vs RPS, Pune, 2017), 88 (vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2015), and 88 (vs RCB, Indore, 2018).
This was also only the second instance of PBKS getting bowled out against KKR. They perished for 137 at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022.
Information
PBKS enter record books
However, PBKS bounced back by defending the lowest-ever total in IPL history, as per Cricbuzz. They surpassed 116/9 by Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings from the 2009 IPL edition in Durban.