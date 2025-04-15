What's the story

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

In an anti-climax, the Kings successfully defended 111 after being bowled out. KKR, who suffered early blows, were cruising at 62/2..

However, an incredible four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal turned the match upside down. KKR, who perished for 95, lost by 16 runs.