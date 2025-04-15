What's the story

Punjab Kings batter Glenn Maxwell continues to be in a downward spiral.

He scored a 10-ball 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season in Mullanpur.

Maxwell, who looks completely out of sorts, was dismissed by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

The latter has removed Maxwell four times in seven T20 innings.

Here are the key stats.