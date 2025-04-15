Varun Chakravarthy gets Glenn Maxwell for fourth time in T20s
What's the story
Punjab Kings batter Glenn Maxwell continues to be in a downward spiral.
He scored a 10-ball 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season in Mullanpur.
Maxwell, who looks completely out of sorts, was dismissed by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.
The latter has removed Maxwell four times in seven T20 innings.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
Glenn Maxwell vs Varun Chakravarthy
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy has now dismissed Maxwell as many as four times in seven T20 innings. They have only met in the IPL so far.
Maxwell's average against Chakravarthy reads 11.50. However, he has a healthy strike-rate (148.38) in this regard.
The Aussie batter has racked up 46 runs off 31 balls against the mystery spinner in the format.
Dismissal
How Chakravarthy dismissed Maxwell
Maxwell came in after PBKS, who elected to bat, were down to 54/4 in 5.6 overs.
A brief partnership between him and Nehal Wadhera took PBKS past 70. However, the duo departed within three balls.
Maxwell was knocked over by Chakaravarthy. He failed to read the carom ball that went straight through his bat and pads.
Information
Maxwell's forgettable IPL 2025 season
Maxwell has had a forgettable IPL 2025 season so far. His scores read 0, 30, 1, 3, and 7. As per Cricbuzz, Maxwell has amassed just 93 runs in his last 14 IPL innings (Average: 6.64).