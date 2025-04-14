Jake Fraser-McGurk owns 5 T20 ducks post IPL 2024: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's woes in T20 cricket have gotten worse as he was dismissed for a golden duck against Mumbai Indians in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
This happened at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, where DC failed to accomplish the 206-run target.
This was Fraser-McGurk's second duck of the season. Here we decode his poor run in T20 cricket since IPL 2024.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Fraser-McGurk, which is seen as the next big thing in Australian cricket, saw Delhi Capitals use the RTM card for him at the 2025 IPL mega-auction. He joined the franchise for a sum of ₹9 crore.
This was after he enjoyed a breakthrough debut IPL season last year. However, his stocks have significantly come down since last year's tournament.
Many even expect him to get dropped in DC's next game.
Match details
Golden duck versus MI
Meanwhile, Fraser-McGurk's dismissal against MI came on the very first ball of the innings while chasing a target of 206 runs.
The 23-year-old was caught by Will Jacks at cover region off Deepak Chahar's delivery.
This is yet another low point in an already disappointing season for the young batter, who has struggled to find his footing in IPL 2025 thus far.
Season stats
Solitary double-digit score in IPL 2025
In five matches of IPL 2025, McGurk has only scored 46 runs at a pathetic average of just 9.20, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His strike rate is a paltry 100, with the highest score being just 38 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. This happens to be his only double-digit score this season.
The abysmal performance also includes two ducks, underlining his struggles this season as opposed to last year's brilliant show.
Past performance
A strike rate of 234.04 in IPL 2024
In IPL 2024, Fraser-McGurk was a standout performer, scoring an impressive 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66.
His strike rate was a staggering 234.04, and he hit four half-centuries with his highest score being a remarkable 84 runs.
He also smashed an impressive tally of 32 fours and 28 sixes during the tournament, showcasing his explosive batting skills.
Career stats
Five ducks after IPL 2025
Since IPL 2024, Fraser-McGurk has scored 428 runs across 29 T20 innings at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.69.
He has only been able to score two half-centuries with 95 runs being his highest score.
Notably, he has only survived beyond the powerplay in seven of his last 29 T20 innings, highlighting a major decline in form and consistency.
The one against MI was his fifth T20 duck in this period.
Information
Here are his overall T20 numbers
Coming to his overall T20 stats, he now owns 1,403 runs from 75 games at 20.04. This includes nine fifties with his strike rate being 147.83. He has smashed 82 maximums so far in the format.