What's the story

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's woes in T20 cricket have gotten worse as he was dismissed for a golden duck against Mumbai Indians in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

This happened at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, where DC failed to accomplish the 206-run target.

This was Fraser-McGurk's second duck of the season. Here we decode his poor run in T20 cricket since IPL 2024.