Decoding Rishabh Pant's solid IPL numbers against CSK
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will cross swords in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Ekana Stadium on April 14.
Though LSG are riding high on a three-match winning streak, their skipper Rishabh Pant has been woefully out of touch with the bat.
However, he owns a solid record against the Super Kings.
Here we decode the same.
Stats
An average of 46.87 versus CSK
As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has racked up 375 runs from 11 games against CSK at a solid average of 46.87.
Moreover, his strike rate in this regard is a solid 156.90. The tally includes three fifties and 14 maximums.
It must be noted that Pant has a solitary single-digit score against the Yellow Brigade.
He has two fifties in his last three outings against them.
Face-offs
His numbers versus key CSK bowlers
Pant has clobbered CSK's ace left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for 72 runs across 10 IPL meetings at a strike rate of 146.93. He has been dismissed twice.
Though Ravichandran Ashwin is yet to dismiss Pant in the IPL, the southpaw boasts a paltry strike rate of 104.87 against the off-spinner (7 innings).
Matheesha Pathirana dismissed him in their only IPL face-off. However, the batter smashed the pacer for 19 runs off nine balls in that game.
Struggles
Pant's struggles this season
As mentioned, Pant has had a tough IPL 2025, scoring only 40 runs across five innings (SR: 80).
He scored a duck in LSG's IPL 2025 opener against his former side Delhi Capitals.
This was followed by a score of 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pant managed only two runs each in his next two outings against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Hence, the 21 versus Gujarat Titans in his preceding outing is his best score this season.
Information
Most expensive player in IPL history
During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL's history. He was bought by LSG for a staggering ₹27 crore. This record-breaking deal beat Shreyas Iyer's contract with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at ₹26.75 crore.
Stats
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Despite being out of form, Pant has the ability to bounce back quickly.
He has 3,324 runs from 117 IPL games at an average of 33.91. His strike rate reads a phenomenal 147.40.
Pant has a ton and 18 half-centuries to his name.
Meanwhile, LSG's signing of Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auction marked the end of the southpaw's nine-year stint with the Delhi Capitals.