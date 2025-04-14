What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in young Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture.

The decision was taken late on Saturday, Cricbuzz reported.

Although the 17-year-old Mhatre went unsold in the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh, his stellar domestic performance has given him this opportunity.

Here we decode his profile.