Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Axar Patel for 4th time in IPL
What's the story
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians bested Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. Mumbai posted 205/5 in 20 overs. DC scored 193/10 in 19 overs.
This was the 4th time Bumrah dismissed Axar in the IPL. We decode his stats.
Duel
Bumrah vs Axar in IPL: Decoding stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 15 IPL innings, Axar owns 53 runs from 52 balls against Bumrah.
The bowler owns 4 dismissals at 13.25. Axar's strike rate is worth 101.92.
Axar has faced 20 dot balls in addition to hitting four fours and one six.
He has managed 23 singles and four doubles.
Performances
How Bumrah and Axar performed in DC-MI clash?
Bumrah bowled 4 overs and conceded 44 runs. He picked one wicket and conceded at 11 runs an over.
He dismissed Axar in the 13th over of DC's innings.
On the other hand, DC skipper Axar scored nine runs from six balls.
With the ball, he managed 19 runs from his two overs and went wicketless.