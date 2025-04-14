What's the story

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians bested Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. Mumbai posted 205/5 in 20 overs. DC scored 193/10 in 19 overs.

This was the 4th time Bumrah dismissed Axar in the IPL. We decode his stats.