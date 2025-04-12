LSG end GT's winning run in IPL 2025: Key stats
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) comprehensively thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Ekana Stadium.
Fiery fifties from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran meant they accomplished the 181-run target in the final over.
Earlier, Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scored fifties for GT. Meanwhile, this defeat has ended GT's four-match winning streak this season.
Here we decode the key stats.
GT's innings
GT falter after fine start
GT's innings got off to a fiery start with Gill and Sudharsan adding 64 runs in the powerplay.
Both openers scored fifties and added 120 runs for the opening wicket.
However, the Super Giants lost wickets in a cluster once the partnership ended.
They were hence restricted to 180/6, managing only 60 runs in their final eight overs.
Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur dismissed two batters each.
LSG's chase
LSG prevail without much hassle
The Super Giants were off to a fine start with openers Aiden Markram (58) and Rishabh Pant (21) adding 65 runs in no time.
Notably, Pant opened for LSG as Mitchell Marsh was unavailable for this game due to personal reasons.
Meanwhile, Markram also added 58 runs with Pooran before departing.
These two stands decided the fate of the game as LSG prevailed with three balls to spare.
Gill
Gill completes 2,000 runs for GT
Gill created history by becoming the first player to complete 2,000 runs for the Titans.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 2,007 runs across 51 games for them at a brilliant average of 44.60.
This includes a strike rate of 147.89. Gill has hammered four tons besides 12 fifties in GT colors. Sudharsan happens to be GT's only other centurion.
Stats
Second fifty in IPL 2025 for Gill
Meanwhile, Gill's 38-ball 60 was laced with six fours and a maximum.
This was his second fifty of the season which has taken his tally to 208 runs from six games at 41.60 (SR: 149.64).
Meanwhile, the talented batter has overall racked up 3,424 runs from 109 IPL games at 38.04 (50s: 22, 100s: 4).
Gill has now raced to 236 runs against LSG at an impressive average of 59. This was his third fifty across six innings against them.
Sudharsan
Sudharsan slams his fourth fifty of IPL 2025
Sudharsan's knock of 56 came from 37 balls. He hit seven fours and a solitary six.
He has raced to 1,363 runs in the IPL at 48.67 from 31 matches.
In addition to 10 fifties, he also owns a ton. His strike rate is 141.97.
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus LSG, Sudharsan has smashed 87 runs from two games.
Across six matches this season, Sudharsan has raced to 329 runs at 54.83 (50s: 4).
Thakur
Thakur gets to 200 T20 wickets
Thakur finished with 2/34 from four overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer has raced to 200 wickets across 174 T20 matches, averaging around 27 (4W: 4).
His economy of over 8.9 is on the higher side.
In 101 IPL games, Shardul owns 105 scalps at 29.40 (ER: 10.38). In IPL 2025, he has raced to 11 scalps across six matches.