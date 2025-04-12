What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) comprehensively thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Ekana Stadium.

Fiery fifties from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran meant they accomplished the 181-run target in the final over.

Earlier, Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scored fifties for GT. Meanwhile, this defeat has ended GT's four-match winning streak this season.

Here we decode the key stats.