What's the story

Shardul Thakur was the pick of Lucknow Super Giants's bowlers in their IPL 2025 encounter against Gujarat Titans at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

His impressive spell of 2/34 meant GT were restricted to 180/6 despite a 120-run opening stand.

With his second wicket in the game, the pace-bowling all-rounder completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

Over 100 of his scalps have come in the IPL.