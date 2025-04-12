Shardul Thakur gets to 200 T20 wickets: Key stats
Shardul Thakur was the pick of Lucknow Super Giants's bowlers in their IPL 2025 encounter against Gujarat Titans at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
His impressive spell of 2/34 meant GT were restricted to 180/6 despite a 120-run opening stand.
With his second wicket in the game, the pace-bowling all-rounder completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket.
Over 100 of his scalps have come in the IPL.
Fine spell from Thakur
Thakur bowled two economical overs in the powerplay before delivering two of the last three overs.
Both his wickets came in the 20th over as he dismissed Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia off successive deliveries.
Thakur's spell was crucial in restricting GT to 180/6.
Notably, their openers Sai Sudharsan (56) and Shubman Gill (60) had added 120 runs.
200 T20 scalps for Thakur
As mentioned, Thakur finished with 2/34 from four overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer has raced to 200 wickets across 174 T20 matches, averaging around 27 (4W: 4).
His economy of over 8.9 is on the higher side. In 101 IPL games, Shardul owns 105 scalps at 29.40 (ER: 10.38).
In IPL 2025, he has raced to 11 scalps across six matches.