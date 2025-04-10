Bhuvneshwar Kumar enters top 3 in wicket-takers list (IPL): Stats
What's the story
RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has entered the top three all-time highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
He achieved the feat during his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC), where he took two wickets for 26 runs.
He overtook Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to achieve the feat.
Notably, Ashwin had surpassed Bhuvi's tally to enter the top three in CSK's previous match against Punjab Kings on April 8.
Leading bowlers
A look at the top 4 wicket-takers in IPL
In the race for IPL's all-time wicket-takers' list, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the pack with a staggering 206 wickets. Piyush Chawla sits in second place with 192 wickets.
Bhuvneshwar has raced to 186 scalps from 180 matches at 27.12.
On the other hand, Ashwin has 185 scalps from 217 matches at 29.92.
Ashwin can surpass Bhuvi once again if he takes two wickets versus Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Chepauk.
Match update
IPL 2025: DC maintain 100% win record with RCB scalp
RCB saw DC beat them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Match number 24 of the IPL 2025 season witnessed RCB score 163/7 in 20 overs.
RCB were off to a strong start handed by Phil Salt before seeing their innings get stalled. Tim David's finesse in the death overs helped them surpass 160.
In response, DC were 30/3 at one stage before KL Rahul's magnificent knock helped them steal the show.