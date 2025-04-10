What's the story

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has entered the top three all-time highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

He achieved the feat during his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC), where he took two wickets for 26 runs.

He overtook Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to achieve the feat.

Notably, Ashwin had surpassed Bhuvi's tally to enter the top three in CSK's previous match against Punjab Kings on April 8.