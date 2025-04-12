What's the story

Manchester City came from being two goals behind to tame Crystal Palace in matchweel 32 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.

Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards handed Palace a shock 2-0 lead at the Etihad inside 21 minutes.

City rallied back with two goals before half-time.

Three more goals in the 2nd half helped them complete a 5-2 victory.