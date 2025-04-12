Manchester City come from behind in Crystal Palace scalp: Stats
What's the story
Manchester City came from being two goals behind to tame Crystal Palace in matchweel 32 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.
Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards handed Palace a shock 2-0 lead at the Etihad inside 21 minutes.
City rallied back with two goals before half-time.
Three more goals in the 2nd half helped them complete a 5-2 victory.
1st half
A blockbuster 1st half on offer
Ismaila Sarr played a superb ball from Daniel Munoz across goal where Eze was there to simply tap in (8').
Palace went 2-0 ahead with Adam Wharton's corner kick getting met by Richards.
City responded thrrough Kevin De Bruyne, curling a free-kick past Dean Henderson.
Three minutes later, Omar Marmoush made it 2-2 after some neat work in City's play.
Information
Match stats from the 1st half
City managed 5 shots on target with Palace clocking two. In terms of expected goals, Palace had a tally of 1.95 compared to City's 1.90. Pep Guardiola's side had 17 touches in the opposition box to Palace's 5. City owned 69% ball possession.
2nd half
City on fire in the 2nd half
City took the lead two minutes into the 2nd half via Mateo Kovacic. De Bruyne played a massive role for the assist.
In the 56th minute, goalkeeper Ederson assisted James McAtee with a stunning ball over the top.
Nico O'Reily made it 5-2 in the 79th minute with a side-footed volley to ensure a perfect comeback for the champions.
Information
A look at the points table
After 32 games, City have moved to 4th with 55 points under their belt. This was their 16th win of the campaign. Palace are placed 11th. This was their 10th defeat this season.
Duo
Key numbers for De Bruyne and Marmoush
De Bruyne clocked his 71st Premier League goal in what was his 282nd appearance. He also raced to 119 assists.
In the ongoing season, De Bruyne is now involved in 10 Premier League goals (G3 A7).
Since joining City in the January transfer window, forward Marmoush has 6 Premier League goals in 10 appearances for Guardiola's men.
Opta stats
A look at the key records made
City rallied back to clinch their 8th win, having been two or more goals down in a Premier League contest. Only Tottenham (9) and Manchester United (14) remain ahead.
For the first time since August 2022, Palace lost a time in which they had a 2-0 cushion.
For the 63rd time, City scored five-plus goals in a Premier League contest.
Do you know?
Here are the complete match stats
City had 21 attempts with 9 shots on target. Palace had three shots on target from 7 attempts. City owned 69% ball possession and a 90% pass accuracy. Palace earned four corners in the contest.