Harshal Patel completes 250 T20 wickets with 4-fer versus PBKS
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel claimed a four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Harshal produced figures worth 4/42 from his 4 overs.
SRH were overall poor with the bowling, conceding 245 runs for six wickets in 20 overs.
Harshal completed 250 T20 wickets in this process.
Performance
A sturdy four-fer for Iyer
SRH were off to a flier with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh adding 66 runs in 4 overs.
Harshal got Arya (36) in the final ball of the 4th over.
In the 15th over of PBKS' innings, he dismissed Shashank Singh before getting a dual wicket for his side in the 18th over.
Glenn Maxwell (3) and Shreyas Iyer (82) were his victims.
Wickets
4th four-fer for Harshal in T20s
Harshal's 4/42 sees him race to a tally of 143 IPL wickets from 111 matches at 23.16. This was his 3rd four-fer. He owns one fifer as well.
In the ongoing season, he has 8 scalps for SRH from 5 matches at 20.54.
Overall in T20s, he has surpassed 250 T20 scalps, getting to 252. He owns 4 four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.