Ellyse Perry signs with Hampshire for Vitality Blast, One-Day Cup
What's the story
Australian cricket legend Ellyse Perry has signed a deal with Hampshire. The move comes ahead of the inaugural Tier One County competition.
Perry will play six Vitality Blast matches in July and two Metro Bank One Day Cup games. She is also available if the club reaches the Vitality Blast Finals Day.
Perry will make her Hampshire debut at Chesterfield on July 4 against The Blaze.
Perry was recently seen playing for Australia against New Zealand in the WT20I series.
Career highlights
Perry's recent performance and future commitments
Perry was instrumental in the recent 16-0 series win over England, contributing significantly as a top run-scorer and wicket-taker in Women's Ashes.
The 34-year-old has been a hot property in women's T20 cricket, recently featuring for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the WPL.
She also did a decent job for the Aussies across three WT20Is against NZ Women.
After Hampshire, Perry will play for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, where she was captain last season.
Comments
'I'm really looking forward to joining the Hampshire team'
Expressing her excitement to join Hampshire, Perry noted the club's leadership within the women's game.
"I'm really looking forward to joining the Hampshire team this summer," Perry told the club's website.
"The club has been a leader within the women's game for the last ten years and I'm excited to have the opportunity join the team at such an exciting time for domestic cricket in England."
Performance
How did Perry fare in WPL and WT20Is versus NZ?
In 8 WPL matches for RCB Women, Perry scored 372 runs at an average of 93. She slammed four fifties with the best score of 90*.
With the ball, she claimed 3 wickets from 5 innings at 43.
In the WT20Is versus NZ last month, Perry was unbeaten in all three games, scoring 3, 29 and 32 runs respectively.
Information
Perry's white-ball stats in international cricket
Perry owns 4,187 runs in WODIs from 155 matches (128 innings) at 48.68, as per ESPNcricinfo. She owns three tons and 35 fifties. She has also claimed 166 wickets at 25.37. In WT20Is, she has 2,173 runs at 31.04. She has claimed 126 wickets at 18.92.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
✍️ ELLYSE PERRY SIGNS FOR HAMPSHIRE 🇦🇺— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) April 10, 2025
That's right, the legendary Ellyse Perry is a Hawk for 2025 😍 pic.twitter.com/FD2NMonDNH