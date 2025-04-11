What's the story

Australian cricket legend Ellyse Perry has signed a deal with Hampshire. The move comes ahead of the inaugural Tier One County competition.

Perry will play six Vitality Blast matches in July and two Metro Bank One Day Cup games. She is also available if the club reaches the Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Perry will make her Hampshire debut at Chesterfield on July 4 against The Blaze.

Perry was recently seen playing for Australia against New Zealand in the WT20I series.