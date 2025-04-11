What's the story

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Robin Uthappa has doubted MS Dhoni's return as captain will change the fortunes of the team in the ongoing IPL 2025.

This comes after CSK head coach Stephen Fleming announced Dhoni will lead the team for the remainder of the tournament, following Ruturaj Gaikwad's elbow injury during a match against Rajasthan Royals.

