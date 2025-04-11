What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The star of the match were KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs, who stitched a brilliant 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Besides guiding DC to victory, the duo created history by recording the highest 5th-wicket partnerships for DC in IPL history.

Here we recall the team's best 5th-wicket partnerships in IPL.