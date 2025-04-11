Presenting highest 5th-wicket partnerships for Delhi Capitals in IPL history
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The star of the match were KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs, who stitched a brilliant 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Besides guiding DC to victory, the duo created history by recording the highest 5th-wicket partnerships for DC in IPL history.
Here we recall the team's best 5th-wicket partnerships in IPL.
#1
Rahul & Stubbs - 111* runs vs RCB, 2025
Chasing 164 in the aforementioned game, DC were off to a dismal start and were reduced to 58/4.
Rahul was then joined by Stubbs and it was one-way traffic thereafter.
The former was the star of the match, scoring an impressive 93* off just 53 balls.
Stubbs was unbeaten on 38 from 23 balls as the duo added 111* runs.
Their brilliance meant DC prevailed with 13 balls to spare.
#2
Duminy & Taylor - 110* vs RCB, 2014
DC's only other century 5th-wicket partnership came in 2014 when JP Duminy and Ross Taylor added 110 runs against the same opponent, RCB, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The Delhi-based team was reduced to 35/4 in the first innings when Duminy joined Taylor.
While the former made an unbeaten 48-ball 67, Taylor (43* off 39) played the second fiddle as DC finished at 145/4.
RCB, however, comfortably chased down the total.
#3
Pant & Stubbs - 93 vs KKR, 2024
Chasing a mammoth 173 versus the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 IPL game in Visakhapatnam, DC looked down and out at 33/4.
Though they were eventually folded for 166, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs reduced the margin of defeat by scoring fifties.
They added 93 runs for the fifth wicket before Pant, the then DC captain, departed for a 25-ball 55.
Stubbs got to a 28-ball fifty before finishing on 54 from 32 balls.