Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a whirlwind 82 runs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Iyer walked out when his side was 66/1 following the dismissal of Priyansh Arya.

The former DC and KKR skipper stamped his authority on a good batting deck.

PBKS have amassed 245/6.