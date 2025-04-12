Shreyas Iyer smashes his 24th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a whirlwind 82 runs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.
Iyer walked out when his side was 66/1 following the dismissal of Priyansh Arya.
The former DC and KKR skipper stamped his authority on a good batting deck.
PBKS have amassed 245/6.
Knock
A stupendous effort from Iyer
Iyer came in with PBKS already getting off to a flier with openers Arya and Prabhsimran Singh trouncing the SRH bowlers.
He added 25 runs alongside Singh with PBKS regtting reduced to 91/2.
Thereafter, he added 75 runs alongside Nehal Wadhera (3rd wicket) and another 37 runs with Glenn Maxwell (5th wicket).
Iyer was dismissed in the 18th over by Harshal Patel.
Runs
3rd fifty of the season for Iyer
Iyer's 82 was laced with 6 fours and 6 sixes. He faced just 36 balls (SR: 227.78).
He has smashed 3,377 runs from 121 IPL games at 33.77. This was his 24th fifty. He owns 133 sixes and 287 fours.
This season, Iyer has smashed 250 runs from 5 matches at 83.33 (50s: 3).
Versus SRH, Iyer has 567 runs at 37.80 (50s: 4).
Information
Decoding Iyer's T20 stats
Iyer now owns a total of 6,224 runs in T20s, as per ESPNcricinfo. He slammed his 40th fifty (100s: 3). He has raced to 267 sixes in T20s.