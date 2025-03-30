IPL 2025: Aniket Verma stuns DC bowlers with breathtaking 74
What's the story
Aniket Verma, the promising young talent of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), put on an electrifying show against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 10 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The match was held at Visakhapatnam and SRH found themselves in a spot of bother with three wickets down for just 25 runs in the first three overs.
Verma walked in during the tough phase and turned the game with his explosive batting style. He departed after scoring a fiery 74.
Game changer
Verma's innings: A turning point for SRH
Verma started his innings slowly but picked up pace later on. Notably, he added 77 runs with Heinrich Klaasen (32) for the fifth wicket.
Despite losing wickets from one end, Verma stood firm on the other and took just 34 balls to reach his maiden IPL half-century.
His innings ended with a catch to Jake Fraser-McGurk off Kuldeep Yadav in the 16th over.
The 23-year-old made 74 runs off 41 balls with five boundaries and six sixes.
Information
SRH limited to 163/10
Besides Verma and Klaasen, Travis Head (22) was the only SRH batter to enter double digits. Owing to the same, the Sunrisers were folded for 163/10 in the penultimate over. While Mitchell Starc claimed his maiden IPL fifer, Kuldeep dismissed three batters.
Rising star
Verma's explosive debut and remarkable background
In SRH's last match against LSG, the 23-year-old Verma made an explosive debut with a 36-run innings in just 13 balls, including five sixes.
Notably, he had played just a couple of professional T20 matches before IPL 2025. The one against DC is hence was his maiden fifty in the format.
Across four T20 matches, he has raced to 117 runs at a strike rate of 200-plus.
Aniket goes big against Axar!
Pathway
Verma's journey to IPL: From local leagues to SRH
Verma's road to IPL was laid by his stellar show in domestic tournaments.
He was the top scorer in a T20 tournament in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League and scored 273 runs for Bhopal Leopards in six matches.
His performances impressed SRH management during trials where he scored 72 runs in a six-over powerplay simulation and 64 in an eight-over chase.
He was picked at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹30 lakh.
Another straight six from Aniket!
