What's the story

Aniket Verma, the promising young talent of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), put on an electrifying show against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 10 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The match was held at Visakhapatnam and SRH found themselves in a spot of bother with three wickets down for just 25 runs in the first three overs.

Verma walked in during the tough phase and turned the game with his explosive batting style. He departed after scoring a fiery 74.