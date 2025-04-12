What's the story

In match number 27 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), pacer Mohammed Shami made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Indian bowler bowled the most expensive spell by an Indian in IPL history, giving away a staggering 75 runs in his four-over quota.

The unwanted record was scripted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where PBKS posted 245-6 after batting first.

Here's more.