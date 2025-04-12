IPL: Mohammed Shami bowls most expensive by an Indian player
What's the story
In match number 27 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), pacer Mohammed Shami made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
The Indian bowler bowled the most expensive spell by an Indian in IPL history, giving away a staggering 75 runs in his four-over quota.
The unwanted record was scripted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where PBKS posted 245-6 after batting first.
Here's more.
Details
Shami's bowling performance: An overview
Shami's bowling saw him concede a staggering six fours and seven sixes, which added to PBKS's mammoth score.
Shami bowled the 20th over of the innings and conceded 27 runs. He was smashed for 4 successive sixes by Marcus Stoinis.
The veteran pacer was all over the place in this contest and erred with his offerings.
He was also abysmal in the powerplay overs.
Spell
Decoding the most expensive bowling returns in IPL history
Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history:
0/76 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025
0/75 - Mohammed Shami (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025*
0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024
0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023