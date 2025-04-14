IPL 2025, wounded CSK face upbeat LSG: Preview and stats
What's the story
Match number 30 of the IPL 2025 season between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) promises to be a thrilling contest.
MS Dhoni's CSK, who are struggling in the standings, will take on Rishabh Pant's LSG, who are riding high on a three-match winning streak.
The match is a big one for both teams as they look to break their respective patterns—CSK to end their five-game losing streak and LSG to eye a fourth consecutive victory.
Team woes
CSK's struggle with batting and bowling
CSK's form is a major concern as the team is going through its worst phase in IPL history.
Their batting has been underwhelming, not producing a single player in the top 10 run-scorers this season. Rachin Ravindra tops their chart with a mere 149 runs.
In bowling, CSK has lost the most wickets to spinners this season—a challenge they'll face against LSG's quality spin bowlers Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi.
CSK look an aged unit and are struggling on all fronts at this moment.
Form contrast
LSG's batting prowess and CSK's powerplay struggles
In stark contrast to CSK, LSG have displayed phenomenal batting flexibility and backed budding Indian talent like Digvesh Rathi.
Nicholas Pooran alone has smashed almost as many sixes (31) as all of CSK put together (32).
As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG have scored at a brisk 10.3 in the powerplay against CSK's sluggish 7.5, which is the season's lowest.
CSK's combined strike rate of 124.23 is also IPL 2025's worst so far.
Player spotlight
Key players to watch out for
Rishabh Pant has had a tough IPL 2025, scoring only 40 runs at a strike rate of 80 in four innings.
Meanwhile, R Ashwin's reunion with CSK after nearly a decade hasn't gone according to plan. He owns 5 wickets this season at 39.60.
However, Ashwin has dismissed the in-form Pooran thrice in eight innings while conceding at a strike rate of 93 - making this an interesting matchup to watch.
With 11 scalps from six matches, Shardul Thakur has been solid for LSG.
Probable XIs
Here are the likely XIs
LSG probable XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh/Himmat Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Impact Sub: Digvesh Rathi.
CSK probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), R Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Sub: Matheesha Pathirana.
Stats
Here are the key stats and H2H record
As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed owns 66 dot balls in the powerplay this season which is the second-most.
In six matches this season, Pooran owns 349 runs at 69.80. He has slammed 4 fifties (SR: 215.43).
CSK spinner Noor Ahmad has 12 scalps and owns the Purple Cap.
The two teams have clashed on 5 occasions. LSG have picked up three wins to CSK's 1. One match hasn't had a result. Last season, LSG beat CSK both times.
