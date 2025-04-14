What's the story

Match number 30 of the IPL 2025 season between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) promises to be a thrilling contest.

MS Dhoni's CSK, who are struggling in the standings, will take on Rishabh Pant's LSG, who are riding high on a three-match winning streak.

The match is a big one for both teams as they look to break their respective patterns—CSK to end their five-game losing streak and LSG to eye a fourth consecutive victory.