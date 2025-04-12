IPL 2025, SRH chase down PBKS' 245/6 in Hyderabad: Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on the Abhishek Sharma show, dishing out a memorable run-chase in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season on Saturday.
The match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, saw Punjab Kings score a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs.
SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek then added 171 runs before the latter tamed PBKS with a stunning record-breaking ton.
Head
Head dazzles with 66 runs from 37 balls
Head smashed a fluent 66 from 37 balls. He hit nine fours and three sixes.
He has raced to 214 runs from six matches this season at 35.66. This was his 2nd fifty.
Overall in the IPL, he has scored 986 runs at 36.51. This was his 7th IPL fifty. He also owns a ton.
He has raced to 49 sixes.
Hundred
2nd-fastest hundred for SRH in the IPL
Abhishek completed his ton off 40 balls. It's the 2nd-fastest ton by a SRH batter in IPL history.
Head holds the record for SRH, slamming a ton off 39 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 2024.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is now the 7th SRH batter with a ton in IPL. He is also the 1st SRH batter with a ton versus Punjab.
Information
2nd-highest opening stand between Abhishek and Head for SRH
Abhishek and Head's 171-run stand is now the 2nd-highest opening partnership for SRH in IPL history. This is after the 185 runs added between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner against RCB in IPL 2019.
Abhishek
Highest individual score by a batter from SRH
Abhishek slammed 141 runs from 55 balls. He hit 14 fours and 10 sixes, striking at 256.36.
His 141 is now the highest individual score for SRH in the IPL.
His knock is also the highest individual score versus PBKS in the premier competition. He went past Sanju Samson's 119 from 63 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 season.
Runs
1,500 IPL runs for Abhishek
Abhishek has raced past 1,500 runs in the IPL with this knock of 141.
He owns 1,569 runs at 26.15. In addition to a ton, he has smashed 7 fifties. Abhishek also went past 150 fours (152) and owns 83 sixes with a strike rate of 159.77.
Overall in T20s, he has clobbered 3,787 runs. This was his 7th T20 hundred (50s: 20).
Do you know?
Third-highest individual score in IPL history
Abhishek slammed the third-highest individual score in IPL history. Chris Gayle owns the record with a knock of 175* for RCB against PWI in 2013. Brendon McCullum slammed 158* for KKR against RCB in IPL 2008.
PBKS bowlers
PBKS bowlers have a bad day at the office
Yuzvendra Chahal was costly and conceded 56 runs off his 4 overs (1 wicket).
Arshdeep Singh managed 1/37 from his 4 overs.
Marco Jansen bowled 2 overs and conceded 39 runs.
Glenn Maxwell conceded 40 runs from 3 overs whereas Yash Thakur also conceded 40 off 2.3 overs.
Lastly, Shashank Singh was plundered for 27 runs off his 2 overs.
Information
Klaasen and Kishan apply the finishing touches
Heinrich Klaasen scored an unbeaten 21 off 14 balls. He hit 2 fours and a six. Ishan Kishan managed 9* from six balls. They helped SRH apply the finishing touches.
Iyer
Shreyas Iyer smashes his 24th half-century in IPL
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a whirlwind 82 runs.
His knock was laced with 6 fours and 6 sixes. He faced just 36 balls (SR: 227.78).
He has smashed 3,377 runs from 121 IPL games at 33.77. This was his 24th fifty. He owns 133 sixes and 287 fours.
This season, Iyer has smashed 250 runs from 5 matches at 83.33 (50s: 3).
Do you know?
40th T20 fifty for Iyer
Iyer now owns a total of 6,224 runs in T20s, as per ESPNcricinfo. He slammed his 40th fifty (100s: 3). He has raced to 267 sixes in T20s.
PBKS innings
Summary of the PBKS innings
Iyer came in with PBKS already getting off to a flier with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh trouncing the SRH bowlers.
Arya slammed 36 from 13 balls (SR: 276.92). Singh managed a 23-ball 42. He hit 7 fours and a six.
Besides Iyer's 82, Nehal Wadhera hit an impressive 27.
Marcus Stoinis bagged an 11-ball 34* in the end (SR: 309.9).
Shami
Mohammed Shami bowls most expensive spell by an Indian player
SRH pacer Mohammed Shami bowled the most expensive spell by an Indian in IPL history, giving away a staggering 75 runs in his four-over quota.
Shami's bowling saw him concede a staggering six fours and seven sixes, which added to PBKS's mammoth score.
Shami bowled the 20th over of the innings and conceded 27 runs. He was smashed for 4 successive sixes by Stoinis.
Spell
Decoding the most expensive bowling returns in IPL history
Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history:
0/76 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025
0/75 - Mohammed Shami (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025*
0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024
0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023
Harshal
Harshal Patel completes 250 T20 wickets with 4-fer versus PBKS
SRH pacer Harshal Patel claimed a four-fer (4/42).
Harshal owns 143 IPL wickets from 111 matches at 23.16. This was his 3rd four-fer. He owns one fifer as well.
In the ongoing season, he has 8 scalps for SRH from 5 matches at 20.54.
Overall in T20s, he has surpassed 250 T20 scalps, getting to 252. He owns 4 four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.
Information
A look at the points table
With this win, SRH have climbed to 8th. They own 4 points (W2 L4) from six games. PBKS are now sixth with three wins and two defeats from 5 matches.