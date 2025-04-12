What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on the Abhishek Sharma show, dishing out a memorable run-chase in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season on Saturday.

The match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, saw Punjab Kings score a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs.

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek then added 171 runs before the latter tamed PBKS with a stunning record-breaking ton.