SRH were off to a dismal start, losing Abhishek Sharma (1), Ishan Kishan (2), Nitish Reddy (0) and Travis Head (22) to be placed at 37/4 inside the powerplay.

A 77-run stand between Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen helped SRH resurrect their innings.

However, Klaasen's dismissal led to the fall of more wickets for SRH (123/7).

Verma's knock helped SRH to gain some parity.