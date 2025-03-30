Delhi Capitals sink Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025: Key stats
Delhi Capitals sank Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 10 of the IPL 2025 season in Vizag on Sunday.
Batting first, SRH posted a score of 163/10 in 18.4 overs. Aniket Verma led the charge with 74 runs.
For DC, Mitchell Starc claimed a solid fifer.
In response, DC got the job done at ease and claimed their 2nd successive win this season.
SRH innings
Summary of SRH's innings
SRH were off to a dismal start, losing Abhishek Sharma (1), Ishan Kishan (2), Nitish Reddy (0) and Travis Head (22) to be placed at 37/4 inside the powerplay.
A 77-run stand between Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen helped SRH resurrect their innings.
However, Klaasen's dismissal led to the fall of more wickets for SRH (123/7).
Verma's knock helped SRH to gain some parity.
Aniket
Aniket races to 11 sixes in IPL 2025
The 23-year-old uncapped Verma made 74 runs off 41 balls with five boundaries and six sixes.
The knock follwed an explosive debut with a 36-run knock in just 13 balls, including five sixes versus LSG.
Across four T20 matches, he has raced to 117 runs at a strike rate of 200-plus.
In IPL 2025, he has 110 runs from his two outings.
Klaasen
1,000 IPL runs for Klaasen in SRH colors
Klaasen accomplished the feat of 1,000 IPL runs for SRH with his 13th run. He was eventually dismissed for a 19-ball 32.
Playing his 31st game for the Orange Army, Klaasen became the seventh player with 1,000 IPL runs in SRH colors (now 1,019).
His average of 42.45 is only second to David Warner (49.55) among batters with 700-plus runs for the team.
Kuldeep
Kuldeep shines with three-fer, surpasses 50 scalps for DC
Kuldeep claimed 3/22 from his 4 overs. Playing his 41st IPL game for the Capitals, Kuldeep has raced to 52 scalps with his economy rate reading 7.97, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Meanwhile, Amit Mishra (110), Kagiso Rabada (76), Axar Patel (62), Anrich Nortje (60), and Morne Morkel (51) are the others with 50-plus scalps for DC.
Stats
Kuldeep races to 92 IPL scalps
Kuldeep has indeed enjoyed operating against the Sunrisers. Across 15 matches against the team, the spinner has been phenomenal, taking 19 wickets at an average of 22.78.
Overall, in 86 IPL matches, he has picked up as many as 92 wickets at an average of 26.41 and an economy of 8.13.
Starc
First DC pacer to take a fifer in IPL
Starc became the first DC pacer to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL.
As mentioned, he finished with stunning figures of 5/35 from 3.4 overs.
The veteran has now raced to 59 IPL wickets from 42 matches at 20.58. His economy is a decent 8.31 (4W: 2).
He is also the 7th bowler in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul against SRH.
Information
200 T20 scalps for Starc
This was also Starc's maiden five-wicket haul in the 20-over format as he went past 200 T20 wickets. Starc now boasts 201 scalps from 144 matches at 20.15 (ER: 7.80). In IPL 2025, he owns 8 scalps from two matches for DC.
DC innings
Summary of DC's innings
Du Plessis was the chief architect for DC in their powerplay overs, scoring 32 from 18 balls as Fraser-McGurk struggled to get going (15 off 18).
The former got to his fifty after the PP overs before being dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari, who also got Fraser-McGurk out after the latter found some momentum.
KL Rahul, Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs contributed for DC thereafter.
Faf
Faf du Plessis scores his 79th T20 fifty
Du Plessis scored a fine fifty for DC. His 27-ball knock had three fours and three sixes (SR: 185.19).
Playing his 406th T20 match (385 innings), du Plessis has raced to 11,315 runs at 32.70. This was his 79th T20 fifty (100s: 6).
The former RPS, CSK, and RCB stalwart owns 4,650 runs in the IPL at 36.04 (50s: 38).
Do you know?
6th fifty for du Plessis against SRH
Du Plessis registered his 6th fifty versus SRH. In 20 matches (19 innings), he now owns 621 runs at 36.52. He has struck at 146.46. He owns 63 fours and 24 sixes versus SRH.
Duo
Fraser-McGurk scores 38; Rahul manages entertaining 15 on DC debut
Fraser-McGurk ended up with a 32-ball 38 for DC. He smashed 4 fours and two sixes.
In 11 IPL matches, he has 369 runs at 33.54. His strike rate is 210-plus.
Rahul, who made his IPL debut for DC, entertained the crowd with a 5-ball 15. His knock had a single, two fours, and a six.
Ansari dismissed Rahul in the 12th over.
Information
Porel and Stubbs share an unbeaten 51-run stand
Porel ended with a whirlwind 34* from 18 balls, hitting two 4s and two sixes (SR: 188.89). He shared an unbeaten 51-run stand with Stubbs, who remained unscathed on 21 from 14 balls.
Points
DC move to 2nd in IPL 2025 standings
With this win, DC moved to 2nd spot with 4 points from two matches. Their NRR is +0.371.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain atop with 4 points (NRR: +2.266).
On the other hand, a 2nd successive defeat means SRH are 6th with 2 points from three matches.
SRH's NRR reads -0.128.