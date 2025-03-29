What's the story

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam made his bat talk in the first ODI against New Zealand on March 29.

With this performance of 78 off 83 balls, Babar became the third-highest run-scorer for Pakistan against New Zealand in ODIs.

However, Pakistan lost the match by 73 runs, having failed to chase down 345 in Napier.

Here we look at Babar's stats.