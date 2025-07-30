Australia just banned YouTube for children under 16: Here's why

Australia has added YouTube to its world-first ban on social media for teenagers. The decision comes after the country's internet regulator recommended the change last week. The recommendation was based on a survey that found 37% of minors had come across harmful content on the platform. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, " Social media has a social responsibility, and there is no doubt that Australian kids are being negatively impacted by online platforms, so I'm calling time on it."

Platform's stance YouTube contested its classification as a social media platform YouTube, which is used by nearly three-quarters of Australians aged 13-15, has contested its classification as a social media platform. The company argues that its primary function is video hosting. Last year, the Australian government had decided to exempt YouTube from the ban due to its popularity among educators. However, other platforms covered by the ban like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok have objected against this exemption.

Potential conflict Change in stance could spark fresh dispute with Alphabet The change in stance could spark a fresh dispute between Australia and Alphabet, Google's parent company. In 2021, Alphabet threatened to pull some Google services from Australia over a law that would have forced it to pay news outlets for content in search results. Last week, YouTube told Reuters that it had written to the Australian government asking them to respect the legislative process.