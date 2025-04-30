How to manage Facebook Memories feature on Android
What's the story
Managing Facebook Memories on an Android device can be pretty easy, provided you know what you're doing.
In this article, we will offer practical tips on how you can deal with your Facebook Memories, stay organized, and enjoy the process of looking back at the moments gone by.
Just follow these simple steps and easily browse through your memories to get the best out of this feature on Android.
Access Memories
Accessing your Memories easily
To check your Facebook Memories, you'll have to open the app and tap on the menu icon.
From there, you can scroll down and head over to "Memories" listed among the options.
From here, you'll be able to see the posts, photos, and events from previous years on that day.
By checking this section regularly, you'll never miss any important moments, hassle-free.
Customize notifications
Customizing notifications
Facebook also lets users customize memory notifications as per their own liking.
To do this, head over to "Settings" in the "Memories" section and tap on "Notification Settings".
Here, you can select the types of memories you would like to be notified about or even disable the notifications altogether, if you like.
Hide Memories
Hiding unwanted memories
If some memories aren't something you'd want to revisit all the time, Facebook has an option to hide them.
In the "Memories" section, tap on "Settings" and then on "Hide People" or "Hide Dates".
This feature is all about managing emotional triggers by giving users control over what they want to see.
Share again
Sharing special moments again
Sharing your favorite moments again is pretty easy with Facebook's sharing feature.
When you see a memory you'd want others to look at once again, just click on the share button appearing below it.
You can either post it directly onto your timeline or send it via Messenger for a more personal touch.
Delete posts
Deleting unwanted posts permanently
For those looking to wipe out certain posts from their history, Facebook also supports permanent deletion.
Just head over to "Memories," locate the post you want to remove, and hit the three dots next to its title. Select "Delete" to permanently remove it.
This way, you can have certain memories completely wiped out from your Facebook timeline. It gives a cleaner, more personalized reflection of your past experiences.