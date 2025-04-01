Plane reverses after 'disruptive' passenger tries to open door mid-flight
What's the story
A recent incident involving a Jetstar flight from Bali, Indonesia to Melbourne, Australia has raised safety concerns.
The aircraft was forced to return to Denpasar on March 31 when an unruly passenger allegedly attempted to open one of the plane's doors mid-flight.
The airline confirmed the incident, adding local authorities in Bali had removed the "disruptive" passenger from the aircraft.
Disruption details
Passenger's actions led to early return
The incident took place about an hour after the flight took off, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24.
A video posted on social media showed a woman at the back of the plane trying to open a door.
Her actions set an alarm ringing, which alerted the crew, who then took necessary action and turned back toward Bali.
Safety assurance
Jetstar prioritizes safety in response to incident
Jetstar responded to the incident by stressing its commitment to the safety of its customers and crew.
Thanking everyone for how they handled the situation, the airline said, "The safety and welfare of our customers and crew is our top priority."
They added that such unacceptable behavior would never be tolerated on their flights.
Past incidents
History of unruly passenger incidents in aviation
This is hardly an isolated incident in the annals of aviation.
There have been reports of such unruly passengers who have caused diversions by opening emergency exits, physically assaulting attendants, or even attacking crew members.
In the wake of such incidents, aviation authorities are clamping down on measures to ensure safety aboard flights.