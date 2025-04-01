What's the story

In a bizarre case from Thailand, a 21-year-old man has been arrested for leaving his two-week-old baby in the woods.

Wuttichai committed the act as revenge against his wife, Orathai, who had refused to sleep with him after delivery.

The issue came to attention on March 21 when Orathai informed the village chief and publicly denounced her husband online after receiving a shocking picture of the baby lying on the ground.