Meta AI now lets you edit videos using text prompts
What's the story
Meta has announced the addition of video editing capabilities to its Meta AI chatbot app and meta.ai website.
The new feature allows users to edit short videos using preset AI prompts, bringing generative video editing into the mainstream.
Users can edit costumes, backgrounds, and visual styles in seconds.
This move directly competes with Google's generative AI video tools and other AI-powered editing platforms like Captions.
Rollout details
Available on multiple platforms
The video editing tools are now available in the US on the Meta AI app, the website, and Edits, a competitor of CapCut.
The company said these features were inspired by its Movie Gen AI models but it's unclear if those models are being used to power the new editing tools.
Currently, users can edit a 10-second video using 50 presets created based on feedback from creators for easy integration into the Edits app.
Editing features
Edited videos can be shared on Facebook, Instagram
The presets offered by Meta AI can apply a "vintage comic book style" to a video, change lighting conditions in a clip to simulate rainy weather, or even swap out clothing for something like a space cadet suit.
Edited videos can be shared directly on Facebook and Instagram from both the Edits and Meta AI apps.
The company plans to introduce more customization options later this year.
Future plans
Experiment creatively and make fun, interesting videos: Meta
In a blog post, Meta said, "We built this ... so that everyone can experiment creatively and make fun, interesting videos to share with their friends, family, and followers."
The company added that whether users are reimagining a favorite family memory or finding new ways to entertain their audience, its video editing tools can help.
This move is part of Meta's larger strategy to encourage creators to use its own tools over third-party apps.