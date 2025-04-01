This job offers $428,000 salary, free housing, car—What's the catch?
What's the story
A once-in-a-lifetime job has opened up in Julia Creek, a sleepy Queensland town in Australia.
The successful applicant will be paid a whopping $428,000 a year plus free accommodation and a car. But they will have to be ready to live in a remote area.
The town is looking to hire a replacement for its sole local family doctor, who is leaving after two years.
Location
Julia Creek: A remote Australian town
Julia Creek is an isolated rural area, with electricity and internet connectivity. But it is far away from major cities.
Queensland's capital Brisbane is a 17-hour drive away, while Townsville, the nearest major city is seven hours away.
This remoteness adds to the high salary offered for the doctor position, which is double what a doctor would earn elsewhere in Australia.
Testimony
Previous doctor shares experience in Julia Creek
The last doctor, Dr. Adam Louws, swapped his hectic Brisbane life for the calm of Julia Creek in 2022, and he has no regrets.
"The money is plenty." He also mentioned other advantages of staying there: like learning new medical skills, and milking dairy cows.
Before Dr. Louws, Julia Creek didn't have a permanent doctor for 15 years.
Promotion
Mayor promotes lifestyle in Julia Creek
Julia Creek's mayor has been selling the town's lifestyle to prospective doctors.
"We actually have a very, very good lifestyle and a very safe lifestyle."
Even though it's remote, she said many are now looking for an off-grid life.
She also calmed prospective candidates: "You don't have to stay forever. Just give it a shot."