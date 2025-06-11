Justin Bieber hits back at 'Grandpa'; says 'worry about yourself...'
What's the story
Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently hit back at a concerned comment from a meme account.
The Instagram account had shared a screenshot of an alleged text message from someone named "Grandpa," who expressed worry about the singer's well-being.
In response, Bieber simply said, "Worry about yourself gramps."
This interaction comes amid growing concerns for his mental health and cryptic social media posts.
Fan reactions
Mixed reactions from fans on the singer's post
Bieber's curt reply has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some supported the singer, others expressed concern for his well-being.
One fan commented, "If you're not worried, I'm not worried, Mr. Bieber ily," while another said, "TELL EM KINGGGG."
However, many responses reflected growing worry for the artist. One user wrote, "We all are grandpa, we all are," and another said, "Swear I be feeling this way too, check on Justin."
Ongoing worry
Bieber's recent posts and odd behavior
The comment on Instagram comes amid a series of "worrying" social media posts shared by Bieber and growing concerns for his mental health.
Recently, he penned a message sharing he was "tired of transactional relationships."
In February, he was spotted behaving oddly at his wife Hailey's Rhode pop-up event, sparking a flurry of concern.
At that time, his representative denied rumors of drug use and slammed them as "negative, salacious, and harmful."