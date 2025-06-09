Justin Bieber posts about 'transactional relationships,' leaves fans worried
What's the story
Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on "transactional relationships."
The 31-year-old singer posted two black-and-white selfies with a caption that read, "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love."
This Instagram post comes after fans expressed concern over his recent behavior and appearance in several bathroom selfies.
Fan reactions
Fans are worried about him
Bieber's recent Instagram posts have sparked concern among his fans.
One user commented, "It's obvious dude is crying for help," while another asked if he was sleeping okay, as he seemed to be posting at all hours of the day.
Others reassured him of their support, saying things like "You're very loved, we're here" and "We love you, Justin."
Mental health concerns
Concerns over Bieber's mental health
Bieber's recent Instagram posts have also sparked discussions about his mental health.
In a post featuring bathroom selfies, shared on Saturday, the singer appeared to be struggling, according to fans.
Many netizens have wondered why the people around Bieber are not getting him any help.
Singer's reaction
What he wrote in response to fans' concerns
In response to the concerns raised by his fans, Bieber shared a post on his Instagram Story on Sunday.
He wrote, "This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after I've given everything I have to give."
He added that he doesn't think anyone can handle hearing such things after they've given their all.
Speculation
Rumors of drug use at Hailey's pop-up event
Bieber's behavior in February at his wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode pop-up event had sparked speculation among fans, too.
They wondered if the pop star was under the influence of drugs, but his spokesperson denied these "harmful" rumors.
After all the concern and rumors, Bieber hasn't shied away from flaunting his marijuana use on social media.
Reportedly, several people close to him have admitted they are worried about his mental well-being.