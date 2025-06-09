HYBE's building lights up ahead of BTS's reunion
What's the story
As the military discharges of BTS members RM, SUGA, V, Jimin, and Jungkook approach, their agency HYBE has welcomed them with a grand "WE ARE BACK" projection at its headquarters.
The letters W and A were designed as symbols of BTS and ARMY—⟭⟬ and ⟬⟭.
This creative display is part of HYBE's tradition to project meaningful messages ahead of BTS's debut anniversaries.
Fan reactions
ARMYs celebrate on X (formerly Twitter)
BTS ARMY took to social media to express their excitement over the "WE ARE BACK" projection.
They flooded X (formerly Twitter) with hashtags like "BTS IS BACK," "BTS FESTA IS COMING," and "KINGS ARE COMING BACK."
Some fans even requested HYBE to "make the building purple" in celebration of BTS's 12th anniversary (June 13) and the return of five members.
Take a look at HYBE's building
OMG FINALLY IT'S DONE 😭😭— BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) June 8, 2025
"⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK" on HYBE building
BTS IS BACK
BTS IS COMING
BTS FESTA IS COMING
BTS WE ARE BACK
KINGS ARE COMING BACK#BTS12thAnniversary#BTSFESTA2025pic.twitter.com/nqaBjkVOP5
Discharge dates
Discharge dates of the remaining 5 BTS members
The military discharge dates for the remaining five BTS members are as follows: RM and V will be discharged on June 10, Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, and SUGA on June 21.
This marks a significant moment for ARMYs worldwide who are excited about the possibility of new music, performances, and world tours from their favorite K-pop group.