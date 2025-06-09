What's the story

As the military discharges of BTS members RM, SUGA, V, Jimin, and Jungkook approach, their agency HYBE has welcomed them with a grand "WE ARE BACK" projection at its headquarters.

The letters W and A were designed as symbols of BTS and ARMY—⟭⟬ and ⟬⟭.

This creative display is part of HYBE's tradition to project meaningful messages ahead of BTS's debut anniversaries.