Veteran actor R Madhavan has reportedly been added to the cast of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

The actor is reportedly going to take on a powerful and pivotal role in what is sure to be an action-packed adventure, per reports.

There hasn't been an official announcement yet, but it is expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

It is also set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.