Madhavan to join Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra in Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'
What's the story
Veteran actor R Madhavan has reportedly been added to the cast of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.
The actor is reportedly going to take on a powerful and pivotal role in what is sure to be an action-packed adventure, per reports.
There hasn't been an official announcement yet, but it is expected to be made public in the coming weeks.
It is also set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.
Global adventure
Rajamouli plans international release for 'SSMB29'
Rajamouli, who's known for Baahubali and RRR, has planned an extravagant international release for SSMB29.
Reportedly, he has finalized several exotic locations around the globe for filming to enhance the movie's appeal.
The film will likely be released in 2027.
Story influences
Mythology, adventure blend; Kashi set in focus
SSMB29 will blend mythological elements with global adventure, drawing inspiration from Wilbur Smith's books and the legend of Lord Hanuman.
The story is set partly in the city of Kashi; for this, the production team is constructing grand sets in Hyderabad.
Allegedly, a lot of these scenes have already been shot in Odisha using high-end visuals and action sequences to elevate the film's scale.
Production details
One of the most expensive Indian films ever
With a whopping budget of ₹1,000cr, SSMB29 is set to be one of the most expensive Indian films to date.
Produced by KL Narayana, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has been hired for the music and background score.
The film's narrative will be penned by Rajamouli's father and veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad.