'Thug Life' marks Kamal Haasan's lowest opening in 5 years
What's the story
Despite starring Kamal Haasan and being directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life has had a disappointing start at the Indian box office. It marks the lowest opening for a Hassan film in the last five years.
The film, which was released last Thursday, has raked in ₹36.9cr in India over its first four days, reported Sacnilk.
This is significantly less than what was expected from such a high-profile project.
Collection details
'Thug Life' had a decent opening, but numbers dipped thereafter
The film had a strong opening on Thursday, earning ₹15.5cr. However, its performance quickly dipped with collections of ₹7.15cr on Friday, ₹7.75cr on Saturday, and a mere ₹6.5cr on Sunday, per Sacnilk.
This is especially disappointing given the scale and anticipation for the project.
"Considering that Thug Life involves the names of two of the biggest legends, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, these numbers hardly do any justice," said an industry insider to ETimes.
Comparison
'Thug Life' is one of Haasan's weakest openers
When compared to Haasan's past films, Thug Life is one of his weakest openers in recent years.
His 2023 release Indian 2, despite being met with a mild response from audiences, still managed to rake in ₹69.15cr in its first three days.
The 2025 movie stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, and Ashok Selvan, among others.
It was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages worldwide.