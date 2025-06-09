What's the story

Despite starring Kamal Haasan and being directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life has had a disappointing start at the Indian box office. It marks the lowest opening for a Hassan film in the last five years.

The film, which was released last Thursday, has raked in ₹36.9cr in India over its first four days, reported Sacnilk.

This is significantly less than what was expected from such a high-profile project.