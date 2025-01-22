What's the story

After the disappointing box office run of Game Changer, actor Ram Charan has reportedly agreed to take a pay cut for his next film with producer Dil Raju.

To recall, he had reportedly charged ₹65 crore for the political drama.

The Shankar directorial opened with a bang but witnessed a slow decline in viewership.

This move is viewed as Charan's attempt to help Raju recover the losses from Game Changer's lackluster run in theaters.