Ram Charan may reduce fee for 'Game Changer' producer's next
After the disappointing box office run of Game Changer, actor Ram Charan has reportedly agreed to take a pay cut for his next film with producer Dil Raju.
To recall, he had reportedly charged ₹65 crore for the political drama.
The Shankar directorial opened with a bang but witnessed a slow decline in viewership.
This move is viewed as Charan's attempt to help Raju recover the losses from Game Changer's lackluster run in theaters.
Box office performance
'Game Changer' failed to meet box office expectations
Despite its initial success, Game Changer couldn't maintain its box office momentum.
The film was made on a budget of ₹450 crore, Raju had revealed in a pre-release interview.
However, it only earned ₹127 crore nett domestically in 12 days of release, according to tracking website Sacnilk.
This underperformance has sparked speculation that the film may cause huge losses for Raju.
Future endeavors
Charan's upcoming project with Janhvi Kapoor
Despite the setback, Charan isn't slowing down.
He is currently shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana's RC 16 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.
In preparation for his role in Sana's upcoming sports drama, Charan has been training intensively with fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt.
The film, yet to be titled, is scheduled for release later this year.
Meanwhile, director Shankar is expected to complete his work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 3 before moving on to his dream project Velpari—a three-part film series.