'Mufasa' is SRK's first release of 2024

'Mufasa' becomes 2024's second-highest Hollywood earner in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:26 pm Jan 01, 202512:26 pm

What's the story Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, starring Shah Rukh Khan as the voice of Mufasa in its Hindi avatar, has officially emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024 in India. The movie has overtaken the lifetime collection of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, cementing its place at the top of the box office. On New Year's Eve, the movie clocked an estimated ₹5.75cr per early estimates.

Box office success

'Mufasa: The Lion King' surpassed 'Godzilla x Kong' collections

The total collection across all languages now stands at a whopping ₹112.45cr (net). With this, the film surpassed Godzilla x Kong's lifetime collection in just 12 days. The film's Hindi version has played a major role in its success, surpassing the English original over the last week. Since its second Friday, the Hindi-dubbed version has earned an estimated ₹12.05cr, while the English added around ₹10.25cr.

Hollywood ranking

'Mufasa: The Lion King' trails behind 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Mufasa: The Lion King is only behind Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which continues to be the highest-grossing Hollywood release in India this year after crossing the ₹125cr mark at the Indian box office. The film's strong performance in India underlines the increasing pull of localized content, with Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan's association further driving its popularity among audiences.

Continued success

'Mufasa: The Lion King' continues legacy of 2019 original

The success of Mufasa: The Lion King comes after the 2019 original also made a splash at the Indian box office. Back then, the film had earned over ₹150cr at the box office. This continued success highlights the enduring popularity of Disney's iconic characters and stories among Indian audiences, as well as their ability to resonate across different languages and cultures.