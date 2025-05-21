What's the story

Bollywood star Sunny Deol will be making his Netflix debut soon with an action-packed feature film.

The movie will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and will be based on the 2007 film Death Sentence, originally starring Kevin Bacon.

The Hindi adaptation is being produced by Suparn Verma.

An insider told Pinkvilla, "Sunny has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and is being paid a hefty amount to spearhead the feature film."