Sunny Deol set to make powerful Netflix debut in 2026
What's the story
Bollywood star Sunny Deol will be making his Netflix debut soon with an action-packed feature film.
The movie will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and will be based on the 2007 film Death Sentence, originally starring Kevin Bacon.
The Hindi adaptation is being produced by Suparn Verma.
An insider told Pinkvilla, "Sunny has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and is being paid a hefty amount to spearhead the feature film."
Schedule
Film production details and Deol's upcoming projects
The yet-untitled action film will go on the floors in July 2025 and will release in 2026.
For now, Deol is busy with Anurag Singh's Border 2 till the end of June.
He will then wrap up Lahore: 1947, before heading into a brief schedule for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Hanuman.
After that, he will kick-start work on his upcoming Netflix original.
Career update
Deol's future plans and recent film success
The insider also added that Deol is in talks for a few other films scheduled to start later this year.
A sequel to his recent film Jaat, helmed by Gopichandh Malineni, is also being written and will go on floors in 2026.
Despite Jaat's average box office performance, Deol's career remains as busy as ever with many exciting projects lined up.