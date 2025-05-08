Netflix watching on TV just got a whole lot smoother
What's the story
Netflix has announced a revamped TV experience, complete with an updated interface and better recommendations.
The rollout will begin on May 19, and most TVs and streaming devices will get the new experience.
Notably, the new features are designed to make content discovery easier and cut down "decision fatigue" for users. They include personalized homepage, real-time recommendations, and dedicated "My Netflix" hub.
Here's more.
Features
New Netflix experience offers simplified navigation and real-time recommendations
The updated Netflix interface would come with simplified navigation with permanent shortcuts to Search, Shows, Movies, Games, and "My Netflix" on top of the screen.
It will also offer real-time recommendations that adapt according to users' viewing and browsing history.
Meaning, you'll get fresh rows of suggestions on your homepage as you watch and explore titles on the platform.
Personalization
'My Netflix' hub and detailed title information
The new Netflix experience will bring a personal hub - "My Netflix" - to track your viewing progress, planned watches, and more.
This hub will house sections like Continue Watching, My List, and Remind Me.
Plus, the interface will also offer detailed information on every title to determine what to watch.
You can preview a title's synopsis, runtime, award wins, Top 10 history, or key cast while browsing.