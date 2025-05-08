India blocks Pakistani content on OTT in new directive
What's the story
In a major development, the Indian government has advised Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms to refrain from streaming Pakistani content.
The advisory, which was given by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday, covers all media such as web series, films, and podcasts.
The order comes amid recent military strikes by Indian forces on terror sites in Pakistan after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Official statement
'Discontinue streaming media content...originating in Pakistan'
The advisory from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting read: "In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms, and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts, and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect."
The directive is part of the government's wider effort to protect national security.
Content details
Pakistan-origin content includes popular web series and songs
The government advisory comes after the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan.
The directive covers all kinds of media content coming out of Pakistan. From popular web series, films, songs to podcasts, the advisory targets content that is currently available on various OTT platforms.
The government hasn't defined what exactly should be taken down, leaving it up to the discretion of individual platforms.
Industry reaction
No official response from OTT platforms yet
So far, OTT platforms have not officially responded to the government's directive. It is also unclear how these platforms will implement the advisory and what it means for their content offerings.
The move has also sparked a debate among industry experts and legal analysts about the implications for freedom of expression and access to diverse content in India.