What's the story

Parmeet Sethi, known for acting in films and television till 2010, transitioned into writing. His first script was a love story set against India-Pakistan ties, something that never materialized.

He then wrote the successful film Badmaash Company, produced by Aditya Chopra.

However, Sethi's next project—a biopic on Indian wrestler Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, aka The Great Gama—faced many hurdles. The biggest one was Salman Khan's competing project announcement.