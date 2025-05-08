What's the story

Emmy winner Alan Cumming has made a revelation about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday.

In an interview with Buzzfeed UK, he accidentally revealed a detail about his character Nightcrawler and Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic.

While it might have been a hypothetical comment, it has still got fans excited.

The film is slated to release on May 1, 2026.