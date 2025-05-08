Did Nightcrawler actor spoil major 'Avengers: Doomsday' scene?
What's the story
Emmy winner Alan Cumming has made a revelation about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday.
In an interview with Buzzfeed UK, he accidentally revealed a detail about his character Nightcrawler and Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic.
While it might have been a hypothetical comment, it has still got fans excited.
The film is slated to release on May 1, 2026.
Spoiler alert
'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head'
Cumming spilled beans on a fight scene between his character and Mister Fantastic.
"I was learning stunts yesterday...learning these fights, and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."
Could this be the hint of an entertaining showdown between Nightcrawler and Mister Fantastic in the upcoming Russo brothers blockbuster?
Character comeback
Cumming's return as Nightcrawler in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Cumming is reprising his role as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, a character he first played in X2: X-Men United (2003).
The actor commented on returning to the superhero genre despite being older.
"I just think, I'm 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero," he told the outlet.
"I'm kind of old for a superhero even then. And now I'm back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious," he revealed.
Character introduction
Pascal's debut as Mister Fantastic in 'The Fantastic Four'
Pascal will be making his debut as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which premieres on July 25.
The film will introduce his character before Avengers: Doomsday.
The much-anticipated Phase Six installment of the MCU will also see a star-studded cast, including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm.