'Border 2': Sonu, Arijit to recreate 'Sandese Aate Hai'
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the iconic film Border, Border 2, will feature a reimagined version of the cult song Sandese Aate Hai, per Pinkvilla.
The song, originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, will be sung by Nigam and Arijit Singh in the new rehashed version, Sandese Aate Hai 2.0.
Touted as India's biggest war film, the sequel releases on Republic Day 2026.
Song tribute
'Sandese Aate Hai 2.0' to pay tribute to armed forces
The new avatar of Sandese Aate Hai, Sandese Aate Hai 2.0, is being marketed as a tribute to the valiant Indian Armed Forces.
The song will focus on the struggles of the Armed Forces and fuse the flavor of the original version with a contemporary touch.
Reportedly, Bhushan Kumar, the producer, has bought the rights of the song for a record sum of more than ₹10cr.
Film progress
'Border 2' production and release details
Meanwhile, the production of Border 2 is currently underway, and it is slated to finish filming by August 2025. The film is on schedule for release during the Republic Day 2026 weekend.
This sequel takes forward the legacy of the original film, which was a landmark in Indian cinema.
The new avatar will be picturized on Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, among others.