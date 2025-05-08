What's the story

The much-anticipated sequel to the iconic film Border, Border 2, will feature a reimagined version of the cult song Sandese Aate Hai, per Pinkvilla.

The song, originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, will be sung by Nigam and Arijit Singh in the new rehashed version, Sandese Aate Hai 2.0.

Touted as India's biggest war film, the sequel releases on Republic Day 2026.