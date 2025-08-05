What's Salman's next after 'Battle of Galwan'?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in advanced discussions with acclaimed Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan for a 1970s-set action period thriller. The two have met multiple times and are now in the final stages of their talks, reported Pinkvilla. This project will mark a new genre exploration for Khan, who is currently busy with his ambitious film Battle of Galwan under director Apoorva Lakhia.

Project discussions Khan looking to explore new genres Khan and Narayanan have reportedly held four to five meetings, with the most recent one taking place last week in Mumbai. The discussions have been centered around a period action thriller, which is a genre that Khan has rarely explored in his three-decade-long career. A source told Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan and Mahesh Narayanan have been jamming on multiple ideas, and Salman has given a go-ahead to the filmmaker on a period-thriller with action."

Genre exploration Film set in 1970s-1990s The source further revealed that the film will be set between the 1970s and 1990s, and Narayanan will soon return for a full-length narration. The project is expected to be very different from Khan's usual fare. "Be it Galwan, or the Mahesh Narayanan directorial—Salman is looking to explore new genres now, that challenge him," added the source. "There will be a 100% clarity on the Mahesh Narayanan film before the end of this year."

Collaboration talks Khan also in talks with Kabir Khan on multiple projects In addition to his meetings with Narayanan, Khan is also in touch with his frequent collaborator Kabir Khan. The duo is reportedly discussing multiple ideas "across genres—from stylish action thrillers to high-octane dramas" and "the much-anticipated Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel." "Things look positive at the moment" for the collaboration between Khan and Narayanan, said the source.