Secrets from 'The Office' set you never noticed

If you are a fan of the beloved mockumentary sitcom, you are already aware of how The Office captured our hearts (and is still doing so). But, despite its popularity, there are several behind-the-scenes mysteries that even the most dedicated superfans might have missed. Here are some hidden gems and lesser-known facts that make The Office even more fascinating.

Proposal spot Jim's real proposal location Jim's proposal to Pam is one of the most unforgettable moments in The Office. However, what many fans don't know is that this iconic scene was not shot at a gas station but on a set built especially for the scene. The production team went through great lengths to create an authentic-looking place, spending $250,000 on building the set and getting it right.

Beet beginnings Dwight's beet farm origins Dwight Schrute's beet farm is also a huge part of who he is throughout the series. Interestingly, this eccentricity was inspired by one of the writer's childhood who he grew up near a beet farm. This real-life connection made Dwight's character more authentic and believable, and probably made his eccentricities a lot easier to swallow.

Exit plan Michael Scott's departure decision Steve Carell's exit from The Office as Michael Scott left fans heartbroken. What remains lesser-known is that Carell had originally intended to stay longer but opted to leave after season seven due to contract negotiations falling through. However, this decision affected the show's storyline greatly and introduced new dynamics in Dunder Mifflin.

Chili spill insight The secret behind Kevin's famous chili scene Kevin Malone's infamous chili spill scene went on to become iconic among fans for its impeccable comedic timing and execution. What many don't realize is that actor Brian Baumgartner practiced extensively with real chili before the filming began. This dedication ensured that when it came time for shooting, everything went as smoothly as it could, despite having been shot in just one take.