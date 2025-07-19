'There's no interference': 'Sitaare...' writer on working with Aamir

Divy Nidhi Sharma, the writer of Sitaare Zameen Par, recently spoke to India Today about his experience working on the film. The movie, which has been doing well at the box office and has already crossed ₹160cr in earnings, stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. In his interview, Sharma denied rumors that Khan interfered with the creative process during filming.

Experience 'There is no interference...' Sharma said, "Honestly, I had also heard about these things, but after being part of Laapataa Ladies writing team and now Sitaare Zameen Par, I can assure that while he remains involved, there is no interference." "He does take time to trust, but when it's been built, it is a smooth ride." "It was perhaps one of the finest experiences of our lives."

Respect for writing Khan 'respects the written word': Sharma Sharma added that Khan is one of the few actors who "respects the written word." He said, "Even if he had to change a comma, he would ask the writer and not once did he impose himself on the director." The writer also defended his work against criticism that it was too heavy-handed. "I am an Indian writer, and also a typical audience. We like our emotions to be underlined."

Character portrayal We didn't want to portray neurodivergent characters as 'sorry figures' Sharma also spoke about the film's humor, saying they didn't want to portray neurodivergent characters as "sorry figures." "We treated them how we would treat any neurotypical character; we didn't want to put them in a bracket. We gave them regular attributes and even flaws." He added that if you've seen the film, it's Gulshan (Khan) who is the butt of all jokes.