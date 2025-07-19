Rakul Preet shows off aqua ball workout, calls it 'challenging'
Rakul Preet Singh just dropped an Instagram video showing off her aqua ball workout, and it's catching attention.
The routine focuses on those small stabilizing muscles most people skip at the gym.
Watching her balance on a wobbly, water-filled ball while doing single-leg squats is honestly impressive—a reminder that there's more to fitness than just lifting weights.
Rakul shares her fitness journey
Rakul opened up about how she used to struggle even with a Bosu ball, but now she's taking on the tougher aqua ball—though she admits it's still "a work in progress."
It's refreshing to see someone share both their progress and their challenges so openly.
What's the difference between a Bosu ball and an aqua ball?
Unlike the Bosu (which has a solid base), the aqua ball is filled with water and shifts as you move, making every rep unpredictable.
This forces your core and stabilizer muscles to work overtime, making it a next-level balance challenge for anyone looking to mix up their workouts.