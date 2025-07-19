'Raanjhanaa' re-release: Eros responds to director's criticism over AI-powered climax

The 2013 Hindi film Raanjhanaa is set to be re-released in Tamil Nadu with a new, AI-generated "happy" ending. This move has sparked a dispute between director Aanand L Rai and producer Eros Media World. While Rai calls it a "dystopian experiment," Eros describes it as a "creative reimagining." The original movie, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, ended with the lead character's death.

Producer's response Eros defends the re-release Eros Group CEO Pradeep Dwivedi told PTI, "This is a creative reimagining, not a replacement, and is consistent with global industry practices including anniversary editions, alternate cuts, and modernized remasters." He added that the movie's re-release is part of their broader strategy to refresh and reintroduce classics to newer audiences in regional markets. This statement came after Rai had expressed his disappointment over the re-release.

Director's stance 'I am heartbroken...want to disassociate': Rai He told PTI, "I'm heartbroken that this is the future we're heading toward, where intent and authorship are disposable." "All I can do is dissociate myself from such a reckless and dystopian experiment." He added that Raanjhanaa didn't need a new climax as it had heart and honesty. Moreover, he questioned Eros's decision to change the actors' contributions without their consent and warned that this could open a "dangerous door."

Legal implications Rai raises legal, ethical concerns over re-release Rai also raised legal and ethical concerns over the re-release. "What stops anyone from 'updating' any film, performance, or legacy to suit short-term profiteering?" he asked. "To see its ending altered without a word of discussion is a gross violation not just of the film, but of the trust of the fans who've carried the film in their hearts for 12 years," he added.

Producer's clarification Eros clarifies they hold exclusive copyright of 'Raanjhanaa' Eros, on the other hand, clarified that they hold the exclusive and sole copyright and producer rights of Raanjhanaa under Indian law. They stressed that the reinterpretation was developed with "respect" for the original creative team's contribution. "We regret that he has chosen to publicly distance himself from the project, despite the film being a product of collaborative effort where rights are lawfully vested with the producer," Eros said in a statement.