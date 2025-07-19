'Aamir Khan is genuinely collaborative with writers...': 'Sitaare Zameen Par' co-writer
Divya Nidhi Sharma, who wrote Sitaare Zameen Par, pushed back against rumors that Aamir Khan meddles on set.
She shared, "While he remains involved, there is no interference... Even if he has a counterpoint, it never came across as an imposition."
He values open discussion, trusts creative team: Sharma
Sharma praised Khan for respecting the script and being genuinely collaborative with writers and directors.
According to her, he tries to understand each character's journey and prefers suggesting ideas over dictating changes.
She added that their past work together—including Laapataa Ladies—shows he values open discussion and trusts the creative team.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'
The film, out since June 20, is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Khan himself, it follows his character—a suspended basketball coach—who trains neurodivergent kids.