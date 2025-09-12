Vaishno Devi yatra to resume from September 14
What's the story
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir will resume from September 14, after a 19-day suspension due to a deadly landslide. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) announced the resumption, subject to favorable weather conditions. The yatra was suspended on August 26 after heavy rains triggered a landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, killing 34 and injuring over 20 others.
Safety measures
Pilgrims advised to follow guidelines
The shrine board thanked devotees for their patience during this period and assured that pilgrim safety is a top priority. "The resumption of the yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience," it said in a statement. The SMVDB has advised pilgrims to carry valid identification, follow designated routes, and cooperate with staff on the ground. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based tracking will be mandatory for transparency and traceability during the pilgrimage.
Pilgrimage significance
About Vaishno Devi shrine
Vaishno Devi is one of India's most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites, located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir. The shrine is dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi. The journey to the shrine involves a trek of about 13km from Katra's base camp. For live updates and booking services, devotees can visit the Shrine Board's official website: www.maavaishnodevi.org.