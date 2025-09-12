Vaishno Devi yatra to resume from September 14

Safety measures

Pilgrims advised to follow guidelines

The shrine board thanked devotees for their patience during this period and assured that pilgrim safety is a top priority. "The resumption of the yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience," it said in a statement. The SMVDB has advised pilgrims to carry valid identification, follow designated routes, and cooperate with staff on the ground. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based tracking will be mandatory for transparency and traceability during the pilgrimage.