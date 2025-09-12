Karnataka forms committee to draft bike taxi rules

Court backs bike taxis, says banning them unconstitutional

The High Court recently called bike taxis a "legitimate business" and said banning them was unconstitutional—plus, they help over 1.5 lakh gig workers earn a living and make last-mile travel easier for everyone.

With the court giving the government until September 22 to create proper policies, this committee's decisions will shape how bike taxis work across Karnataka.

Meanwhile, some companies like Rapido have started commission-free services to support drivers even as rules are being figured out.

The big challenge now: balancing safety, reducing traffic jams, and making sure gig workers aren't left behind.